Keys Take Down Black Bears to Secure Home Series Victory

June 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured the series win over the West Virginia Black Bears Thursday night, winning the series finale by a score of 9-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a six-run bottom of the seventh to earn the victory over the Black Bears and have secured back-to-back series wins after winning the series last weekend against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Frederick scored the game's first runs on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Sam Parker (Chipola College), handing the home team an early 2-0 lead through the first inning of play.

After a throw out at the plate by Shane Lewis (Troy) kept the Black Bears off the board in the top of the second, West Virginia got a run back in the top of the third on a groundout and double play, making it a 2-1 game heading into the bottom of the frame in favor of Frederick.

Lance Trippel (South Florida) responded for the Keys in the bottom of the third with an RBI double, putting the lead back to two going into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, West Virginia trimmed its deficit to one in the top of the fifth on an RBI sacrifice fly, making it a 3-2 game entering the sixth in the Key City.

The Black Bears tied it at three apiece during the top of the sixth on an RBI single to right-center field, evening things up at three approaching the seventh Thursday night.

West Virginia took their first lead of the night in the top of the seventh on an RBI single, but the Keys roared back with a six-run bottom of the frame to take a 9-4 lead heading into the eighth.

The inning was led by an RBI sacrifice fly from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland), an RBI fielder's choice grounder from Dawson Willis (Oklahoma), and another RBI from Trippel. Along with a wild pitch and an error from West Virginia and a bases loaded walk drawn by Jose Silva (International Baseball Academy), Frederick took its largest lead of the night of 9-4 going into the eighth in the series finale.

Ryan Rissas (UCLA) finished his Keys debut off strong by striking out the side in the top of the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth with the Keys still up 9-4 entering the ninth.

Kade Woods (LSU) finished the job for Frederick in the top of the ninth with a scoreless frame, securing the series win for Frederick in the series finale by a score of 9-4.

The Keys continue the six-game homestand Friday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch for game one on Friday set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game represents Keyote's Birthday at the ballpark along with a character picnic, with there being several mascots to celebrate Keyote before and during the game. There will also be a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway and postgame fireworks courtesy of Nymeo Federal Credit Union.







