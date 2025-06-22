Keys Secure Series Win over Scrappers Sunday Afternoon

NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys took home the series win against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Sunday afternoon, winning the series finale by a score of 7-1 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys used a four-run top of the sixth to take control over the Scrappers, and as a result secured their first series win of the 2025 season heading into a six-game homestand this week at Nymeo Field.

Frederick brought home the game's first run courtesy of a Mahoning Valley wild pitch that scored Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) from third, handing the visitors an early 1-0 lead after one inning of play in the series finale.

After Dax Dathe (Angelo St) recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the second to keep up Frederick ahead by one through two innings, Dathe followed that up with a 1-2-3 bottom of the third, allowing the Keys to stay ahead by one entering the fourth Sunday afternoon.

The Scrappers tied the game at one apiece in the fourth, as an RBI single evened things up at 1-1 going into the fifth at Eastwood Field.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Keys got their first hits of the day in the top of the sixth and brought home three runs on an RBI single from Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida) and a two-RBI triple from Caden Merritt (Gainesville High School).

Along with another Scrappers wild pitch that brought home Dawson Willis (Oklahoma), the Keys took a 5-1 lead heading into the seventh, after Jack Bowery (Northeastern) finished the bottom of the sixth with a scoreless frame of his own on the mound.

With both teams going off the board in the seventh, Merritt and Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) each brought home RBIs in the top of the eighth on a double and single respectively, handing the visitors a 7-1 lead entering the ninth in Niles.

Kade Woods (LSU) finished out the ninth with a scoreless frame, securing the series win at Eastwood Field 7-1 Sunday afternoon.

The Keys return home to begin a six-game homestand night against the West Virginia Black Bears, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

