Keys Take Down Scrappers in Series Opener

June 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys picked up the series opening victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Friday night, winning by a score of 12-6 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys used an 8-1 lead they had through the first half of the contest and led from the top of the third inning on to earn their second straight win on the road.

Frederick kept the Scrappers off the board in the bottom of the first after the Keys infield turned a crucial double play with the bases loaded, allowing the score to remain even at 0-0 through the opening inning of play.

After the Scrappers scored once in the bottom of the second to strike first, the Keys exploded for a four-run top of the third led by an RBI single from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) and an RBI double from Dawson Willis (Oklahoma).

An RBI sacrifice fly from Lance Trippel (South Florida) and passed ball that scored Willis from third pushed the advantage to 4-1 in favor of Frederick going into the fourth.

The Keys added to the lead in the top of the fourth on another RBI single from Hacopian, extending the visitors lead to four at 5-1 entering the fifth at Eastwood Field.

Frederick pushed the lead to seven in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) and a Mahoning Valley error, as the three runs scored gave the Keys their largest lead of seven halfway home through the contest.

However, Mahoning Valley scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, trimming its deficit to two going into the sixth, with Frederick still leading by two Friday night.

The Keys got four runs back in the top of the sixth after a sacrifice fly and error that scored three runs along with an RBI from Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida) put Frederick ahead 12-6 approaching the seventh in Niles.

After Evan Clark (Illinois) recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh on the hill, he recorded two more strikeouts in the eighth, taking the series opener to the ninth with Frederick ahead 12-6.

Declan Lavelle (Elon) finished the job in the bottom of the ninth with a scoreless frame, securing the series opening victory for Frederick as the visitors won by a score of 12-6.

The Keys and Scrappers meet for the second time in as many days Saturday night, with first pitch from Eastwood Field set for 7:05 p.m. for game two of the three-game series.

