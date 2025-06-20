Ilgenfritz Swings Cutters To Victory

June 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







In a game that was a pitching duel for most of the night, it was Matt Ilgenfritz deciding the game on the offensive with a game-winning home run as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 2-1 at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Friday night.

Ilgenfritz's home run was launched 401 feet at a speed of 101.8mph directly into the Cutters bullpen in left field in ninth inning. That solo shot would give Williamsport the lead for good at 2-1 after Jack Lausch, making his Cutters debut, would tie the game up in the eighth inning on a RBI groundout.

Bailey Matela would surrender the only run of the ballgame to the Black Bears in the first inning before shutting them down over the next three. Johnny Lowe, Hayden Smith, and Brad Rudis would shutout West Virginia in relief with Rudis picking up the win, improving to 1-1 on the season.

With tonight's win, Williamsport and West Virginia now stand tied at the top of the MLB Draft League First Half standings heading into the middle game of this three-game series at West Virginia on Saturday. First pitch from Kendrick Family Ballpark is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

WP: Brad Rudis (1-1) LP: Zach Todd (0-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 8-4 Next Game: Saturday, June 21st at West Virginia, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 24th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Hersheypark Kids Night, $2 Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday







