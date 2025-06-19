Cutters Offense Locked Out
June 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
For the first time this season, the Crosscutters failed to score a run, falling 5-0 in the series finale to the Frederick Keys.
The loss snaps the Crosscutters four-game win streak and their five-game winning streak at home.
Armani Newton was the lone Crosscutters batter to collect a multi-hit night, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. The Crosscutters as a team were held to five hits, one more than their season-low
Cooper Markham suffered the loss in his debut, allowing two runs on four hits. The right-hander surrendered a solo home run and allowed three walks, striking out two.
Williamsport was shutout five times in the 2024 season, twice by the Frederick Keys. The last time the Cutters failed to score a run was August 20th at Frederick.
Williamsport heads to West Virginia for a three-game weekend series against the first place Black Bears, starting tomorrow night.
WP: Copper Markham (0-1) LP: Brandon Cain (2-0) SV: N/A (-)
Crosscutters Record: 7-4
Next Game: Friday, June 20th at West Vriginia
Next Home Game: June 24th vs State College
Promotion: Hersheypark Kids Night, $2 Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Keys Get Back in Win Column with Shutout Victory over Crosscutters - Frederick Keys
- Cutters Offense Locked Out - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Thunder vs WV Cancelled Due to Heavy Rain - Trenton Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Williamsport Crosscutters Stories
- Cutters Offense Locked Out
- Weather Saves Cutters
- Tuesday's Cutters Game Canceled
- Cutters Complete Sweep of Thunder
- Dew The Dewberry