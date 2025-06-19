Cutters Offense Locked Out

June 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the first time this season, the Crosscutters failed to score a run, falling 5-0 in the series finale to the Frederick Keys.

The loss snaps the Crosscutters four-game win streak and their five-game winning streak at home.

Armani Newton was the lone Crosscutters batter to collect a multi-hit night, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. The Crosscutters as a team were held to five hits, one more than their season-low

Cooper Markham suffered the loss in his debut, allowing two runs on four hits. The right-hander surrendered a solo home run and allowed three walks, striking out two.

Williamsport was shutout five times in the 2024 season, twice by the Frederick Keys. The last time the Cutters failed to score a run was August 20th at Frederick.

Williamsport heads to West Virginia for a three-game weekend series against the first place Black Bears, starting tomorrow night.

WP: Copper Markham (0-1) LP: Brandon Cain (2-0) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 7-4

Next Game: Friday, June 20th at West Vriginia

Next Home Game: June 24th vs State College

Promotion: Hersheypark Kids Night, $2 Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.