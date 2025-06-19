Thunder vs WV Cancelled Due to Heavy Rain

June 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Tonight's game between the Trenton Thunder and the West Virginia Black Bears has been cancelled due to heavy rain conditions. Fans may exchange their tickets from June 19, 2025, for any 2025 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability.

Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am- 5:00pm and during home games.

Your Trenton Thunder return home for a six-game homestand beginning on Tuesday, June 24th at 7:00 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers! Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for El Trueno de Trenton Night! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 19, 2025

Thunder vs WV Cancelled Due to Heavy Rain - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.