Goldens Comeback Effort Falls Short vs WV

June 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Goldens presented by NJM Insurance Group, dropped a hard-fought contest to the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday night by a final of 12-8. The Black Bears wasted no time jumping out to an early 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Goldens would have a response in the bottom of the second, getting a run back before their bats came alive for three consecutive innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Aaron Graeber crushed his first home run of the season over the left-field wall that scored Aaron Whitley to make it 10-3.

In the sixth the Goldens got another run across on an RBI-single from Harry Genth that scored Danny Corona to make it 10-4. Later in the seventh, Mike Whooley extended his league lead in hits to 15 with his second homerun of the year that plated two more, making it a 10-6 game and giving the Goldens a bit of momentum.

The Black Bears would have a retaliation, scoring two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to push the lead back to six. In the bottom half of the inning the Goldens got two back on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Aaron Whitley that scored Genth. Unfortunately that would be as close as Trenton would come in their effort, as West Virginia set down the Goldens in order to cap off the ninth.

