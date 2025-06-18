Keys Drop First of Two Games to Crosscutters

June 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, PA - The Frederick Keys suffered a tight 6-4 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters Wednesday night, losing the first of two games against the Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field after six innings.

The Keys fell to the Crosscutters despite leading 4-2 midway through the contest and will now look for the series split Thursday night in Billtown at 6:35 p.m., after the game was called following the sixth inning due to inclement weather.

Frederick started strong in the top of the first on an RBI single from Dawson Willis (Oklahoma), handing the visitors a 1-0 lead through an inning of play after a scoreless bottom of the first from Ben Gregory (Maryville) on the mound.

Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) added another run in the top of the second on an RBI single to center, allowing his team to take a 2-0 lead going into the third at Journey Bank Ballpark.

After both teams went scoreless in the third inning, David Shaw (California) recorded a scoreless bottom fourth on the hill, keeping it a 2-0 game in favor of Frederick entering the fifth Wednesday night.

The Crosscutters responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch and RBI groundout, evening up the score at two apiece through five innings in Williamsport.

It took one half inning for the Keys to respond as an RBI sacrifice fly from Truitt Madonna and an error by the Crosscutters handed Frederick the lead right back at 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Williamsport however responded with a four-run bottom of the sixth and took the lead right back on a two-RBI single, a wild pitch, and an RBI groundout, giving the home team a 6-4 advantage approaching the seventh.

The game however went into a delay after the top of the seventh and then was called after the delay to the weather, handing the Crosscutters a 6-4 win in six innings in the first of two games in Williamsport.

The Keys conclude the two-game series against the Crosscutters Thursday night, with first pitch from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field set for 6:35 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.