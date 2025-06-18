Weather Saves Cutters

June 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite trailing when the rains came, the Cutters were victorious in the series opener against the Keys, 6-4.

By rule, when a game is shortened due to weather, the game reverts to the last completed inning, unless the home team is ahead. In this case the Keys, who took a 7-6 lead with three runs in the top of the 7th, saw those stats get washed away with the rains.

Matthew Graveline drove in a pair of runs for the Cutters with a two-run single in the 6th inning, giving Graveline eight RBI on the season.

Matthew Bardowell finished the night 1-for-1 with a single and a run scored. Bardowell dropped a sacrifice bunt in the Cutters four-run 6th inning, helping Williamsport take the lead for good.

Reliver Merit Jones allowed two runs, one earned, over 2.2 innings of work. The University of Utah product struck out five Keys batters, before getting lifted with two outs in the top of the 6th.

Tyler Dietz earned the win despite not retiring a batter. Boston Smith threw out a would be base stealer for the final out of the top of the 6th, giving Dietz a third of an inning pitched.

WP: Tyler Dietz (2-0) LP: Copper Robinson (0-2) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 7-3 Next Game: Thursday, June 19th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 19th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Cutters Championship Pin Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday.

Knoebel's Kids Night, Thank You Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2025

