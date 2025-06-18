Spikes Top Scrappers, 5-1, in Rain-Shortened Contest on Wednesday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Harrison Didawick and Quinn Bentley each notched two-run singles in the bottom of the fifth, and with heavy rain moving in shortly afterwards, the State College Spikes took a 5-1 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in five innings on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Also, though Wednesday's game was an official game with no rain checks, in appreciation of the great Spikes fans sticking it out through the rain, a ticket for Wednesday's game is good for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another 2025 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.

In game action, Dayne Pengelly finally made his second start of the season for the Spikes (4-4) and logged three innings of one-run ball, striking out four batters. Pengelly had been slated to pitch on Sunday in West Virginia and on Tuesday at home against the Scrappers (5-4) but saw both games wiped out by weather.

After Michal Sindelka's RBI double in the first put Mahoning Valley ahead, the Spikes tied the game on a bases-loaded double-play ball in the fourth before Didawick and Bentley drove in what proved to be the winning runs.

Reliever Bobby Olsen (1-0) faced the minimum six batters over two innings for the win. Olsen allowed a walk to J.C. Vanek, then saw Vanek caught stealing and set down the next five in order with one strikeout.

Mahoning Valley reliever Mitch Dye (0-1) took the loss after yielding all five Spikes runs over two innings of work.

Thursday, the Spikes complete the first half of their homestand with a 6:35 p.m. series finale against the Scrappers. Right-hander Roman Kimball (0-0) is slated to start on the mound for State College.

It's a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, presented by The BUS, with $2 12-oz. drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More highlights of the homestand include a spectacular post-game FIREWORKS show provided by Starfire Corporation in tandem with Autism Acceptance Night presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

Tickets for all four games left in the homestand, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







