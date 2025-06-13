Spikes-Black Bears Game Canceled by Inclement Weather on Friday

June 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - Friday night's scheduled game between the State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears at Kendrick Family Ballpark was canceled due to inclement weather in the area. The game will not be made up.

The two teams will meet at the same location for the opener of what is now a two-game mini-series on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The pitchers who were to have started Friday's game, left-hander Wyatt Evans (0-0) for State College and right-hander Will Rogers (0-0) for West Virginia, are now expected to do so on Saturday.

Following Sunday's series finale in West Virginia, the 2025 home schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 17, when the Spikes start a six-game homestand. Highlights include a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

The homestand also features the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by WOWY Radio, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all six games, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at 6:50 p.m. Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







