Spikes Held in Check by Black Bears in 8-0 Defeat on Wednesday

August 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - Dan Tauken's double and early opportunities kept the State College Spikes in Wednesday's game, but the West Virginia Black Bears went wire-to-wire to claim an 8-0 win at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Tauken, who entered the night in the MLB Draft League's top ten for hard-hit rate, laced his two-base hit down the right-field line in the second at 104.4 miles per hour to put the Spikes (11-15 2nd Half) in the hit column. However, he was stranded there as the inning ended.

State College had another chance in the third, down 3-0, after loading the bases with one out. However, Tauken's groundball up the middle, which left the bat at 107 miles per hour, found its way right into the mitt of West Virginia (19-6 2nd Half) pitcher Cameron LeJeune (3-0), who started an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play.

The Black Bears built their lead on back-to-back doubles from Jace Rinehart and Alex Rodgers and Landon Frei's first home run of the season, a 389-foot, two-run shot to left field, in the second. West Virginia then added two runs on Will Rogers's single in the fifth and three more in the seventh to complete the scoring.

State College starter Carston Herman (0-2) went four-plus innings and took the loss. LeJeune, who was originally scheduled to start but entered the game in the second following one inning from Gavin Braunecker, went three scoreless innings for the win.

Judah Morris reached base five times for the Black Bears with a single and four walks.

Thursday, the Spikes complete their three-game series in West Virginia with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the Black Bears at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Right-hander Luke House (4-1) is slated to start on the mound for State College.

After the trio of games in West Virginia, the Spikes will finish their six-game road trip with a three-game set at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Friday through Sunday.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a stretch of eight home game in ten days starting on Tuesday, August 19.

Highlights of the remainder of the Spikes home schedule include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 23 and by Starfire Corporation on Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveawaypresented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last eight games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call.

