Keys Secure Walk-Off Victory over Scrappers

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned another walk-off victory Wednesday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning by a score of 4-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys got their fourth walk-off win of the second half behind a two-out ninth inning rally, as Frederick evened up the series at a game apiece heading into the winner take all game three Thursday.

Mahoning Valley got three runs home in the top of the first on a wild pitch and a two-run homer, but a stolen base that brought home Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech) and an RBI single from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) cut the deficit to just one at 3-2 after one inning of play.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, Jake Hunter (East Carolina) recorded his second straight scoreless frame in the top of the third, as the Keys remained down 3-2 heading into the fourth Wednesday night.

After the Keys and Scrappers went off the board in the fourth, Hunter threw another scoreless frame in the bottom of the fifth, keeping the home team in the game trailing by one entering the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

With both teams going off the board once again in the sixth, Jace Miner (Wichita St) had a scoreless top of the seventh in relief, leading to the game-tying RBI sacrifice fly from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific), evening up the score at three apiece going into the eighth in the Key City.

The game progressed into the ninth still knotted at three apiece after scoreless frames from each side in the eighth, setting the stage for a two-out rally in which the Keys manufactured to load up the bases with two outs for Escobar.

Escobar then hit a hard ground ball to third causing an error by Mahoning Valley, leading to Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) scoring from third and securing the walk-off win for Frederick by a score of 4-3 Wednesday night.

The Keys host the Scrappers for the final time in the 2025 season Thursday night in the three-game series finale, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game represents the Keys Back to School Bash Carnival, with there being carnival game and prizes for fans to take part in to celebrate the return to school.







