Game Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

August 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Wednesday night's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Trenton Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Per MLB Draft League rules, tonight's game will not be rescheduled and will officially be recorded as a canceled game.

Williamsport will attempt to avoid the now two-game series sweep at the hands of the Trenton Thunder on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 14-12 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Thursday, August 14th vs Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 13, 2025

