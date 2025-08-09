Cutters Fall In Sudden Death

August 9, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite a 10-hit effort, the Cutters fell to the Keys in Sudden Death, seeing their losing streak extend to three.

Jackson Mayo registered his 12th multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI. For Mayo, it was his 12th double of the season. Mayo is now two doubles shy of the Cutters single-season Draft League era record of 14.

Carlos Castillo picked up his 17th RBI with a sacrifice fly in the 6th inning. Castillo finished the night 0-3.

Vantrel Reed (2-5) and Rayth Petersen (2-3) each recorded multi-hit nights in the loss for Williamsport.

Brad Rudis allowed one run over five innings in the start for the Crosscutters. Rudis struck out six while working around two walks and a hit batter.

The loss drops the Crosscutters to 7-8 at home in the second half and 1-3 in Sudden Death. Williamsport is now 4-4 against Frederick and 0-2 in Sudden Death against the Keys.

WP: N/A (0-0) LP: N/A (0-0) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 14-10 (2nd Half) Next Game: Sunday, August 10th vs Frederick, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, August 10th vs Frederick, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Boomer's Birthday, Boomer's Jersey Auction, Baseball Bingo, Kids Run The Bases, Boomer's Kids Club Day, Sr. Loggers Club Day







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 9, 2025

