Win Streak Snapped at Five

August 7, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia handed the Crosscutters a 6-4 loss, snapping the Crosscutters five-game win streak on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Kade Grundy suffered his first loss, allowing four runs over 5.1 innings in his first start at home. Grundy allowed three of his four runs in the top of the 6th inning, a part of a four-run frame for the Black Bears.

The Cutters got multi-hit efforts from Jackson Mayo (2-4), Max Mandler (2-4) and Matt Flaherty (2-4) in the loss.

Jackson Mayo upped his batting average to .391 on the season, picking up his 11th double of the season. Max Mandler upped his league-leading batting average to .375, picking up his 13th RBI of the season along the way.

Williamsport finished the night 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, stranding six runners.

The loss drops the Crosscutters out of a tie for 1st place in the 2nd half, trailing West Virginia by a full game in the standings.

WP: Gavin Braunecker (5-0) LP: Kade Grundy (0-1) SV: Wes Burton (2)

Crosscutters Record: 14-8 (2nd Half) Next Game: Friday, August 10th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 10th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

