Keys Earn Road Series Win over Thunder

TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys secured a road series win against the Trenton Thunder Thursday night, winning the second game of the three-game series by a score of 10-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys scored five runs in the top of the fourth and never looked back enroute to their second straight win against Trenton, after winning the series opener on Wednesday night 7-2.

The Thunder struck first on a solo homer in the bottom of the first, but Esteban Rodriguez (Richmond) retired the last two of the frame to keep it a 1-0 game in favor of Trenton after one inning of play.

After both sides went scoreless in the second with Rodriguez striking out the side in the bottom of the frame, he had another scoreless frame in the third, allowing the Keys to stay only down by one going into the fourth Thursday night.

In the top of the fourth, RBIs from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), Devan Bade (Binghamton), and Taj Bates (Southern) gave the Keys three runs, while an RBI triple for Isaiah Greene and an RBI double for Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) put the lead up to four in the top of the fifth at 5-1.

Despite the Thunder getting a run back in the bottom of the fourth, Bates caught a Thunder base runner stealing second to get Frederick out of the jam, as the visitors took a 5-2 lead entering the fifth at 5-2.

A Keys double steal that scored Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) and an RBI from Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech), giving Frederick a 7-2 lead heading into the sixth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Following a solo home run by Trenton which cut the home team's deficit to four through six innings on the road, Bade put the lead back up to five for Frederick on an RBI single to left, as his base knock made it an 8-3 game approaching the eighth in the Garden State.

Bouck and Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) added to the Keys lead by two in the top of the eighth on two RBIs, and a scoreless bottom of the eighth from Calhoun kept it a 10-3 game going into the ninth in the second game of the three-game series.

Davis Smith (Georgia Southern) ended up recording a scoreless bottom of the ninth, securing the series win for the Keys as they won the second game of three in Trenton 10-3.

The Keys conclude the three-game series with the Thunder Friday night, with first pitch in the series finale set for 7 p.m. from Trenton Thunder Ballpark.







