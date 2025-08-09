Spikes Celebrate 150 Years of College Township at Saturday Night's Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes celebrated a special sesquicentennial of their home township on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with College Township Night celebrating the township's 150th Anniversary during the Spikes' 3-1 loss to the Trenton Thunder.

The 150th Anniversary Celebration of College Township began with the first 150 fans through the gates able to head down to the field after the game for FIREWORKS From the Field. In addition, College Township Trivia throughout the night awarded prizes and spotlighted the Spikes' home for fans from across Happy Valley, and fans were able to score College Township T-Shirts as well as free hot dogs and ice cream to enhance the festivities.

After the game, the skies lit up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by College Township and provided by Starfire Corporation.

In game action, the Spikes (11-12 2nd Half) collected 12 hits, but could only muster one run on Chenar Brown's ground-rule double to right field that scored Conor Higgs in the fifth. State College stranded ten runners, five of them in scoring position, and saw two runners thrown out on the basepaths by Trenton (10-13 2nd Half) left fielder Cameron Yuran.

Higgs and T.J. Salvaggio collected three hits apiece to lead the Spikes' offensive attack. Salvaggio, who was hitting just .179 on July 28, has now raised his average nearly 100 points over the last 12 days to .277, with a trio of three-hit games propelling his ascent.

Spikes starter Carter Holjes (1-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing three runs, two of them earned, on five hits and two hit batsmen over four innings. Holjes struck out six batters in his second start for State College.

Trenton starter Luis Misla (1-1) yielded one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over five innings for the win. After Dosie Drakeford went two scoreless innings following Misla, J.J. Almeda (2) picked up the save with two shutout frames to finish the game.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their seven-game homestand with the finale of a two-game series against the Thunder. Right-hander Alec Sparks (1-0) is slated to go for State College against Trenton right-hander Luke Delongchamp (2-4).

Fans can join in the celebration of Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the first female coach ever to lead a team to the NCAA women's volleyball national championship and the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2025 ESPYs, appropriately enough on Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night.

"Coach Katie" inspired the nation as she fought and overcame cancer while winning the title, and the first 1,000 fans at the game on Sunday will be guaranteed to receive a bobblehead of this extraordinary hero, presented by Happy Valley Live. Gates C and D will open to the public at 5:30 p.m., with early entrance for Spikes Season Ticket holders through Gate A at 5:20 p.m. and groups through Gate B at 5:25 p.m.

In addition to the bobblehead, "Coach Katie" will be on hand herself at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, and join the celebration.

It's also a Sunday Funday presented by BIG Froggy 101. Kids Eat Free as the first 250 kids 12 and under will receive a voucher good for a hot dog, chips and soda, and there will be a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. Plus, 16 oz. Hard Seltzers and Iron City, IC Light and IC Light Mango products are half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

After the game, kids 12 and under can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health. Sunday will also be an Ike's Kids Club Free Game for members of Ike's Kids Club.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to Sunday's game, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

