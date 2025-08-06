Spikes Come Back from Brink in OT, Top Scrappers After 2-2 Tie in Regulation

August 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Facing bases loaded and no outs in the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, Jason Shockley struck out the next three Mahoning Valley Scrappers in order, giving the State College Spikes a win in the extra frame after a 2-2 regulation tie at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday night.

The Spikes (10-10 2nd Half) made the pregame choice to play defense in the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, and put Shockley on the mound for his first action of the night. After Dreylin Holmes started the half-inning as the designated runner at first base and stole second, pinch-hitter Chase Nixon drew a walk. Former Spike Hayden Moore, now with the Scrappers (7-14 2nd Half), then laid down a perfect bunt to the third-base side to load the bases with a single.

However, Shockley then struck out Tommy Rover, pinch-hitter Seung-jun Cha, and Max Johnson in order to secure the win.

No winning or losing pitcher is recorded in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

The Spikes had come back to tie the game in the fifth as Chenar Brown delivered a two-out, two-run single to left field.

Mahoning Valley took the opening lead of the night in the second as Holmes's RBI single brought in Matt Rivera. Moore's two-out double to center field then knocked in Holmes to make it 2-0, Scrappers.

Spikes starter Andrew D'Alessio began a bullpen-led effort with four innings, allowing both Mahoning Valley runs on two hits and a hit batsman while striking out five batters. Between D'Alessio, Ahmad Harajli, Anthony Steele, and Jack Hagan, State College pitching held the Scrappers hitless from Moore's double in the second to Theo Bryant's single in the eighth, retiring 15 straight batters at one point.

Mahoning Valley starter Bobby Helt went a season-long five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Thursday, the Spikes and Scrappers meet in the middle game of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Left-hander Carston Herman (0-1) will be on the mound for the Spikes as the rotation gets back on track, while right-hander Min-seong Jeong (2-1) gets the ball for Mahoning Valley.

It's a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS as the Spikes offer the most affordable drafts in Happy Valley on Thursday night. Fans of age can enjoy $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, fans can join the Salute to Healthcare Workers presented by BAYADA Home Healthcare.

Additional upcoming highlights of the homestand include Bark in the Park III and Yellowstone Night featuring a Yellowstone Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital on Friday, August 8, FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all every game of the homestand through Sunday, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







