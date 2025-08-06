Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field on August 9-10

Saturday, August 9 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Superman™ Night at the ballpark! There's a Scrappers hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by the Abilities Unite Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. The players will be wearing Superman jerseys presented by Foxconn benefiting the Abilities Unite Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. Jerseys will be auctioned off in game and also online at livesource.com. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, August 10 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. There will be an Omni Fiber Koozie Giveaway to the first 500 fans (with a chance to win Free Omni Fiber Internet for a year). Stick around for a post-game team autograph session and kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







