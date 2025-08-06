Rach Wit' It

August 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







T.J. Racherbaumer's 2-run single gave the Cutters their first lead, which held, in Williamsport's 3-1 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Racherbaumer finished the night 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. He also threw out two base runners, including a caught stealing to end the 6th, stranding a potential tying run at 3rd base.

Josh Leerssen made his first start and spin five innings of one-run ball, earning his second win of the season. Leerssen had made 11 relief appearances prior to tonight's start.

Leo Giannoni slammed the door on his first save, striking out three batters over two perfect frames of relief.

The Crosscutters run their current win-streak to five-straight games and, in the process, snap a six-game losing streak to the Black Bears.

With the win, the Cutters move into a first-place tie with West Virginia.

WP: Josh Leerssen (2-1) LP: Solomon Washington (1-1) SV: Leo Giannoni (1)

Crosscutters Record: 14-7 (2nd Half) Next Game: Thursday, August 9th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 9th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

