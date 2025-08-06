Keys Take Down Thunder in Series Opener

August 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys secured a shutout series win against the Trenton Thunder Wednesday night, winning by a score of 7-2 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Led by Jake Hunter's (East Carolina) seven scoreless innings on the mound, the Keys led wire-to-wire in the first of three games this week in the Garden State, with the win also snapping a four-game losing streak dating back to last Friday.

After Jake Hunter (East Carolina) kept it a 0-0 game with a 1-2-3 bottom of the first inning, he followed it up with a second straight 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the second to keep it a scoreless game through the first two innings Wednesday night.

A Trenton error and an RBI single from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) put the Keys ahead by two in the top of the third, which would remain the case heading into the fourth after Hunter got a third scoreless inning in the bottom of the frame.

Dylan Symonds (Keiser) made it a 3-0 lead for Frederick courtesy of a two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth, as Hunter got himself his fourth scoreless frame of the night to keep the visitors ahead by three.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, Hunter got his sixth straight scoreless frame in the bottom of the sixth, as Frederick took a 3-0 lead entering the seventh at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

After Hunter got a seventh scoreless inning in the bottom of the seventh, Isaiah Greene cleared the bases with a three-RBI double in the top of the eighth, and an RBI single from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) put the Keys ahead by seven approaching the ninth in the series opener.

Despite the Thunder getting two runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Keys held on for the series opening victory, winning game one of three in Trenton by a score of 7-2.

The Keys and Thunder meet for the second time in as many days Thursday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in game two of the three-game series.







