Goldens Fall to Keys in Series Opener

August 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Goldens fell to the Fredreick Keys on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 7-2.

Frederick jumped out in front 3-0 after four, before pushing across four more in the top of the eighth inning to make it a 7-0 Keys advantage.

Frederick's starting pitcher Jake Hunter was dominant, tossing 7 shutout innings while striking out 11 and allowing only two hits. Frederick pitching struck out 13 Goldens batters enroute to the series opening victory. Breaking up the no-hit bid for the Goldens was shortstop Connor Maryniak with a single in the seventh with one down.

In the ninth, Goldens DH Jared Beebe broke up the shutout bid with an RBI-single as part of a two-hit performance.

Beebe took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the effort. The Goldens pushed their second and final run across on an Evin Sullivan triple that scored Beebe to make it 7-2.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with the Frederick Keys tomorrow night, August 7th at 7:00! Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our Thunder Carnival where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ get a Kyle Higashioka Bobblehead presented by Hyundai Motor America! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.