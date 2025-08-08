Spikes Take Fourth Straight Win, Walk off to Top Scrappers, 7-6

August 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - After a furious finish that saw the Mahoning Valley Scrappers score two runs in the top of the ninth, Jaden Collura's walk-off single through the right side scored Adonis Forte with the winning run in the bottom half to give the State College Spikes their fourth consecutive victory as they downed the Scrappers, 7-6, on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Down 6-4 after two errors played a role in giving Mahoning Valley (7-15 2nd Half) the lead, the Spikes (11-10 2nd Half) started their rally with T.J. Salvaggio's one-out hustle double to left field. After walks to Dan Tauken and Conor Higgs loaded the bases, Adonis Forte tapped a ball back to the mound. However, after the force play at home, Scrappers catcher Ian Francis sailed the would-be game-ending throw over first base, allowing Tauken and Higgs to score.

Cole Caruso was then hit with a pitch, and Collura stepped right up and bounced an 0-1 pitch through the right side to score Forte with the winning run.

The Spikes took the early lead on Dan Tauken's double to left in the second to make it 1-0 but did not lead again until the end. Mahoning Valley took advantage of another State College error on Dreylin Holmes's double to center in the third to move ahead 2-1, and after a double-play ball scored Chenar Brown with the tying run in the fourth, Chase Nixon's second of three RBI singles on the night put Mahoning Valley back in front, 3-2, in the fifth.

The Scrappers added to their lead on Patrick Roche's sacrifice fly in the seventh before Tauken doubled in Salvaggio in the same frame and Brown singled through the right side in the eighth to bring in Forte to make it 4-4.

Central Mountain High School's own Zane Probst (1-0) finished the game to pick up the win for the Spikes. Mahoning Valley reliever Nathan Chane (0-1) pitched the ninth and took the loss.

Scrappers starter Min-Seong Jeong allowed three runs, two of them earned, on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

Friday, the Spikes complete their three-game set with the Scrappers in a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Carter Holjes (1-0) is set to get the ball for State College, while right-hander Tyler Johnson (1-0) is on track to make the start on the hill for Mahoning Valley.

You'll feel like you're on Dutton Ranch on Friday with Yellowstone Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes will pay homage to the hit TV show by wearing special Yellowstone Theme Jerseys, which will go up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, with all bidding available on the LiveSource app now through 8 p.m. on Friday night. In addition, the Spikes 50/50 Drawing that night will benefit Children's Miracle Network.

Plus, it's the third and final Bark in the Park of the season, as fans can bring their favorite pup to the game to join Dugout the Baseball Dog for four-legged fun throughout the night.

It's also a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ, with four of our best seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $54. 4-Pack Friday packages can be purchased either in person at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711, and are not available online.

After the game, it's another edition of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Fans of age can also enjoy a Michelob Ultra/Yuengling Happy Hour, with half-price drafts of both varieties from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More highlights of the weekend include FIREWORKS presented by College Township as part of College Township Community Night, with the first 150 fans able to watch FIREWORKS From the Field on Saturday, August 9, and the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night on Sunday, August 10.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all every game of the homestand through Sunday, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.