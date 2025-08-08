Pork Roll Swept by Frederick in Series Finale

August 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder Pork Roll dropped their third consecutive game to the Fredreick Keys on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 6-3. Frederick jumped out in front 6-1 after two, posting a five spot in the top of the first inning on four doubles.

Trenton got their first run across in the bottom of the second on a Donovan Cash fielder's choice ground out that scored Evin Sullivan. In the fifth they got their second run on a Jared Beebe RBI-single with two outs scoring Andy Vega. Then in the seventh after a leadoff double from Vega, he came around to score their third and final run on a Jackson Tucker sacrifice fly in center field to make it a 6-3 game.

The Pork Roll bullpen was lights out using four arms to combine for eight innings of one run baseball after the Keys erupted for 6 runs in the first two frames. Pork Roll pitching kept them in it all the way into the ninth but offense was hard to find in the eighth and ninth innings.

Your Trenton Thunder return home on Tuesday August 12 at 7:00 for the first of three with the Williamsport Crosscutters!

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







