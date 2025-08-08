Thunder Drop Game Two to Frederick

August 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder dropped their second consecutive game to the Fredreick Keys on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 10-3. Frederick jumped out in front 5-1 after four, before pushing across five more across three innings to make it a 10 run, 11 hit night for the Keys. Through two games the Keys pitchers have struck out 19 Trenton batters and their offense has pushed across 17 runs through 17 innings at the plate.

Trenton would get the first lead of the night thanks to Jackson Van De Brake's first home run of the season over the right field wall that came in the bottom of the first. Offense would be hard to come by from that point on as Trenton would go on to strand 12 on base and finished 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

On the other side for Frederick, they were 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left just four runners stranded for the night.

The Thunder scored two of their three runs on home runs, the second coming off the bat of catcher Evin Sullivan over the left field wall.

