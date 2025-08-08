Keys Sweep Thunder Friday Night on the Road

August 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys secured a road series sweep against the Trenton Thunder Friday night, winning the series finale by a score 6-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys plated home the game's first six runs to take an early 6-0 lead which they held onto for the remainder of the night, as Frederick picked up its first road series sweep of the season as a result of Friday's victory.

Frederick picked up where they left off from Thursday night in the top of the first with a five-run frame, as RBI doubles from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), Ethan Ott (New Mexico) as well as a three-RBI double from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) gave the Keys an early 5-0 through the first inning of play.

Both sides put home one run in the second as an RBI sacrifice fly from Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) for Frederick and an RBI groundout for Trenton handed Frederick and Trenton a run apiece as the Keys took a 6-1 lead going into the third in the series finale.

After both teams went scoreless in the third, Brooks Ey (Bryant) got his first 1-2-3 inning of the night in the bottom of the fourth, keeping his team ahead by five heading into the fifth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Thunder responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to cut their deficit to four entering the sixth, but the Keys still held a 6-2 lead after Ey got his team out a jam with a strikeout on a 12-pitch at-bat.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for the Keys and Thunder courtesy of a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth thrown by Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma), Trenton inched back closer into the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, putting the score at 6-3 in favor of the Keys approaching the eighth.

With Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) getting a 1-2-3 frame of his own in the bottom of the eighth, the Keys entered the ninth up by three, and Randy Reyes closed the game with a scoreless bottom of the ninth to win the series finale by a score of 6-3.

The Keys continue their seven-game road trip Saturday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.







