Spikes' Yellowstone Night Jerseys Raise Nearly $5,600, Scrappers Win in OT

August 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - In a jam-packed night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday, the State College Spikes wore special Yellowstone Night jerseys that raised nearly $5,600 for Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville through an auction presented by PSECU, welcomed a gaggle of dogs to the ballpark for the last Bark in the Park of the season, and took the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker before falling after a 3-3 tie in regulation.

The Spikes' (11-11 2nd Half) jerseys, which paid homage to the noted TV show with Dutton Ranch emblazoned on the nameplate and theYellowstone logo on the front, went up for bids on the LiveSource app leading up to and going through approximately mid-game. Fans who won the jerseys were able to get them from the Spikes right after the game and, combined with the proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawing on Friday, the auction raised $5,597.50 for Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

In addition, PSECU made a $5,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital at the outset of the night, meaning that the total raised for CMN at the ballpark crossed into five figures on Friday.

Plus, over 100 dogs joined the fun for the third and final Bark in the Park of the season, joining Dugout the Baseball Dog and many more four-legged friends for a doggone good time.

In game action, the Spikes scored three runs on four consecutive hits in the second. Chenar Brown's single and Manny Jackson's ground-rule double were followed by Trotter Boston's two-run double down the right field line and T.J. Salvaggio's line drive up the middle to make it a 3-1 game.

However, two State College errors helped allow the Scrappers (8-15 2nd Half) to tie the game in the third, with goose eggs the rest of the way through the regulation nine innings.

In the MLB Draft League Overtime, the Spikes went on offense after making the decision before the game, and pinch-runner Conor Higgs was installed at first base. Higgs stole second and advanced to third on a Jakobi Davis sacrifice bunt but was thrown out at the plate on Adonis Forte's ground ball to third base.

Cole Caruso then drew a walk to put the winning run back in scoring position before Cole Cheatham struck out Jaden Collura to give Mahoning Valley the win.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker. Cheatham ended regulation with 1 2/3 scoreless innings before finishing the game in the bonus frame.

Saturday, the Spikes start the last series of their seven-game homestand with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Trenton Thunder at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Carter Holjes (1-0) will get the ball for State College. Right-hander M.T. Morrissey (2-0) is the most likely candidate to start on the mound for Trenton.

Saturday, we celebrate the 150th Anniversary of College Township with FIREWORKS after the game presented by College Township, and the first 150 fans in the ballpark at Saturday's game, as well as each remaining FIREWORKS night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season, will get to come down onto the field to see the skies light up at the end of the game thanks to the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation. The first 150 fans will each receive a voucher as they enter, giving them the opportunity to watch the FIREWORKS From the Field.

Plus, the fun of College Township Night includes a $3 off ticket discount for College Township residents, a College Township 150th Anniversary Poster Giveaway, 150 T-Shirts, College Township Trivia on the concourse, 150 free hot dogs and 150 free ice cream dishes, with all giveaways taking place at the College Township table on the concourse.

It's also a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3, and after the game is Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The homestand finishes on Sunday with the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance presented by Happy Valley Live along with Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to all every game of the homestand through Sunday, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







