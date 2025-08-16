Spikes' Late Rally Falls Just Short in 5-4 Loss to Scrappers

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, Ohio - The State College Spikes trailed by three runs entering the ninth inning but rallied to bring the go-ahead run to the plate before falling to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 5-4, on Friday night at Eastwood Field.

Down 5-2, the Spikes (11-17 2nd Half) started the ninth with Chenar Brown's single. Brown then stole second base before scoring on Conor Higgs's wall-ball double to right field to trim the margin to two runs. After a flyout, a wild pitch sent Higgs to third base before Dan Tauken's sacrifice fly to left field brought him home.

T.J. Salvaggio then delivered his second hit of the night with a single, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the person of Trotter Boston. However, Trey Cruz (1) was able to notch a game-ending strikeout to put it away for Mahoning Valley (10-19 2nd Half).

Brown, Higgs and Adam Paniagua also recorded multi-hit games for the Spikes, with Paniagua contributing a pair of doubles.

Starter Carter Holjes (1-2) went six innings for the Spikes but took the loss after yielding four runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out a season-high nine batters.

Tommy Rover delivered his second homer of the season for the Scrappers with a solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. Rover also doubled just inside the first-base bag in the sixth to bring home another run.

Mahoning Valley reliever Trent Harris (1-3) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Harris allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three batters in the victory. Despite the late peril, Cruz recorded the last five outs for the save.

Saturday, the Spikes continue their road trip with the middle game of a three-game series at Eastwood Field against the Scrappers. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.

After the series at Mahoning Valley, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a stretch of eight home game in ten days starting on Tuesday, August 19.

