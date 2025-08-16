Keys Fall in Home Series Opener to Crosscutters

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys suffered the series opening defeat Friday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters, losing by a score of 14-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Crosscutters used a nine-run sixth inning to take the commanding advantage, as the Keys look ahead to get the series split Saturday night in the Key City.

Williamsport started the night out strong with two runs in the top of the first, giving the visitors an early 2-0 lead through one inning of play in the series opener.

An RBI sacrifice fly and single put the Crosscutters up by four in the top of the second, as Frederick entered the third down 4-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, Brooks Ey (Bryant) picked up a scoreless top of the fourth with three strikeouts, sending the ballgame into the fifth with the Keys trailing 4-0 Friday night.

After the Keys and Crosscutters went off the board in the fifth, the visitors added nine more runs on the board in the top of the sixth off several RBI base hits, pushing their lead to 13-0 going into the seventh in the first of three games on the weekend.

Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) threw a scoreless top of the seventh to keep it a 13-0 game, but an RBI groundout extended the advantage to 14-0 through eight innings, following a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Frederick offense.

Valek Cisernos (Central Oklahoma) tossed a scoreless top of the ninth for Frederick, but the Keys went off the board in the bottom of the ninth, securing the series opening win for Williamsport.

The Keys and Crosscutters meet for the second time in as many days Saturday night for game two of the three-game series. First pitch is for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game represents Faith Night at the Ballpark as well as a postgame concert and a postgame fireworks super show courtesy of Thrivent.

For more information on the Frederick Keys, fans can contact Gus Baylow (gbaylow@frederickkeys.com) or Kayla Shaw (kshaw@frederickkeys.com).

-www.FrederickKeys.com-







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.