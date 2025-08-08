Early Lead Spoiled

August 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport was not able to make a 5-1 lead stand, falling 11-6 in the series finale to West Virginia on Friday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Max Mandler recorded his third three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI. For Mandler, it was his 12th multi-hit game of the season, upping his batting average to .387.

Carlos Castillo drove in a pair of runs in the loss, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a double. Castillo has 16 RBI on the year. Marcus Brodil also finished the night with two hit (2-5), picking up his 5th double and 11th RBI along the way.

Starting Pitcher Reilly Shaffer was stout through the first four innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Unfortunately, West Virginia broke through with a four-run inning in the top of the 5th to take the lead for good. Shafer suffered his 4th loss of the season, allowing six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings.

The Crosscutters fall to 3-11 against the Black Bears on the season and fall two games out of 1st place with the loss. The loss also drops Williamsport to 7-7 at home in the second half.

WP: Jacob Weaver (1-0) LP: Reilly Shafer (0-4) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 14-9 (2nd Half) Next Game: Saturday, August 9th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, August 9th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

