Davis's Heroics Not Enough as Spikes Fall to Black Bears, 4-3, on Tuesday

August 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jakobi Davis went deep in the eighth inning to tie the game with his first State College Spikes home run, but Drew Collins won it for the West Virginia Black Bears with a walk-off double to take a 4-3 decision on Tuesday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

In a potential MLB Draft League Championship Game preview, West Virginia (18-6 2nd Half) staked a further claim to first place in the league's Second Half standings to open the three-game set against the Spikes (11-14 2nd Half), the league's First Half Champions and title game hosts.

The Black Bears took the opening lead in the first inning on Alex Ungar's RBI single, followed by a double steal in which Judah Morris swiped home to increase the margin to 2-0.

However, the Spikes tied it in the sixth. Adonis Forte led off the inning with a double before moving to third base on Cole Caruso's single. Jaden Collura then singled home Forte and moved Caruso up to second with a base hit through the right side. Following a groundout, Trotter Boston tied the game with a sinking line drive to right-center field to bring in Caruso.

In the seventh, Jordan Peyton scurried for a one-out triple and scored on Collins's sacrifice fly to left.

Davis was able to even the game up at 3-3, though, leading off the eighth by launching a solo shot 379 field over the left-field wall for his first long ball with the Spikes.

In the ninth, though, Peyton drew a two-out walk, then dashed home with the winning run as Collins doubled down the left-field line to the curved wall in the corner.

Spikes starter Michael Quevedo followed his club record-tying 12-strikeout performance last Tuesday with a gutsy five innings of work. Quevedo yielded two runs, but none after the first, on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision. Jason Shockley (1-3) took the loss for State College.

Austin Eaton (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win for West Virginia.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Black Bears meet for another 6:00 p.m. matchup at Kendrick Family Ballpark in the middle game of their three-game set. Pitching matchups have not yet been confirmed.

After the trio of games in West Virginia, the Spikes will finish their six-game road trip with a three-game set at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers through Sunday.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a stretch of eight home game in ten days starting on Tuesday, August 19.

Highlights of the remainder of the Spikes home schedule include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 23 and by Starfire Corporation on Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveawaypresented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last eight games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.

