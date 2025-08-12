Keys Drop Series Opener to Scrappers Tuesday Night

August 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the series opener to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Tuesday night at home, falling by a score of 7-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not come back from an early 6-0 deficit through the first two and a half innings of play and will look to even the series at a game apiece Wednesday night in Frederick.

The Scrappers plated home the first three runs in the top of the first off two RBIs and a Keys error, handing the visitors an early 3-0 lead through an inning of play to begin the three-game series.

After both sides went off the board in the second, a three-run homer by Mahoning Valley put their lead up to six, but an RBI double from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) and an RBI groundout from Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech) cut the deficit to four at 6-2 going into the fourth in the Key City.

Mahoning Valley put a seventh run on the board in the top of the fifth courtesy of an RBI double, extending their advantage to a 7-2 margin entering the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for the Keys and Scrappers offense, Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) tossed a second straight scoreless frame in the bottom of the seventh, keeping the Keys in the ballgame down by five heading into the eighth Tuesday night.

With both sides going scoreless in the eighth allowing the score to stay at 7-2 approaching the ninth, Ian Cooke (Connecticut) struck out the side in the top of the ninth but the Keys offense went scoreless to finish the night as Mahoning Valley won the series opener Tuesday night in Frederick.

The Keys and Scrappers meet for the second time in as many days Wednesday night in the second game of the six-game homestand, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

