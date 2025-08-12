Thunder Win Third Straight, Take Game One from WSP

August 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, won their third consecutive game on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark against the Williamsport Crosscutters in the first of three by a final of 7-3.

Trenton received its second consecutive quality start from right-hander MT Morrisey, who tossed six innings of one-hit shutout baseball, while striking out 8 in the winning effort.

The Thunder jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Connor Maryniak RBI-single that scored Jackson Tucker after his lead off double to begin the night for the Thunder bats. The base-hit for Maryniak was one of four hits on the night, in what was a 4-5 game at the plate with two runs scored and two more batted in. The Thunder short stop took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the game honors and extended his league lead in RBI to 21.

The offense continued for Trenton in their half of the third on an RBI-single from John Schroeder and an RBI-groundout from Evin Sullivan to make it a 3-0 lead. Later in the sixth, Jackson Tucker placed a sac-bunt that scored Tyler Collins from first on a throwing error to push it to 4-0 Thunder. Trenton would push across three more in the inning on RBI singles from Maryniak, Sullivan, and Cameron Yuran, all of which came with two outs in the inning.

In the eighth, Williamsport pushed across three runs on just two hits, capitalizing on a number of walks before Thunder closer JJ Almeda recorded the final five outs in relief.

