Road Trip Starts Rough With Loss

August 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The start of the longest road trip of the season did not go the way that the Williamsport Crosscutters were hoping as they fell to the Trenton Thunder by a score of 7-3 on Tuesday night in the first of three games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Williamsport's offense, despite scoring three runs, only managed three hits. Rayth Petersen picked up his first triple of the season while Vantrel Reed recorded a 2 RBI single and the debuting DeMarckus Smiley also recorded a single.

Carlos Castillo added his 19th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly.

Starter Josh Leerssen took his second loss of the season after going five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Jared Ure would only make it two-thirds of an inning of relief after allowing four unearned runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Jed Boyle wrapped things up on the hill, shutting out Trenton in two and a third innings of work, allowing two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Williamsport and Trenton meet in the middle game of this three-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

WP: MT Morrissey (3-0) LP: Josh Leerssen (2-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 14-12 (2nd Half) Next Game: Wednesday, August 13th vs Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

