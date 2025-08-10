Late Collapse Leads To Loss

August 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Crosscutters were unable to close out a 8-4 9th inning lead, falling in Sudden Death to the Frederick Keys for the second-straight game on Sunday afternoon.

The Crosscutters saw two batters register three-hit nights, as Max Mandler upped his league-leading average to .382 with a 3-for- 5 night with a pair of RBI. It was Mandler's 13th multi-hit of the season and fourth game with three hits.

Rayth Petersen picked up his third three-hit game of the year, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI. Petersen collected five hits over the two-game series.

Holland Townes entered in the top of the 9th inning, allowing two runs on a hit batter and two walks. Leo Giannoni allowed the last two runs in the 9th before recording the final out of the frame.

Cather Matt Flaherty, in an attempt to pick off the winning run at 3rd, threw the ball down the left field line to allow the winning run to score in Sudden Death. The Cutters fall to 1-4 in Sudden Death and 0-3 in the extra session against the Keys.

Williamsport has dropped their last four games and finish the homestand with a 1-4 record. Ater moving into a first-place tie with West Virginia on Wednesday, Williamsport is now four games out of first.

Williamsport starts an eight game, ten day road trip on Tuesday night in Trenton.

WP: N/A (0-0) LP: N/A (0-0) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 14-11 (2nd Half) Next Game: Tuesday, August 12th at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

