Keys Earn Signature Come-From-Behind Win over Crosscutters

August 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

WILLIAMSPORT, PA - The Frederick Keys recorded a come-from-behind win in sudden death Sunday afternoon against the Williamsport Crosscutters, winning in the sudden death tiebreaker 8-8 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Keys rallied down by four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game and force sudden death, with a throwing error bringing home Greene in the tiebreaking frame to cap off the signature come-from-behind victory in the final game of the seven-game road trip.

Ethan Ott (New Mexico) handed the Keys an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first on a three-run homer to left, but the Crosscutters got two two-RBI singles to take a 4-3 lead through the opening inning of play.

After a scoreless second on both sides, Williamsport added to its lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI double, making it a 5-3 game entering the fourth at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Following a scoreless bottom of the fourth thrown by Paul Panduro (Fort Hays St) to keep it a 5-3 game heading into the fifth, an RBI single from Dylan Symonds (Keiser), cut the deficit to one at 5-4, but the Crosscutters added two more runs to put their lead up to three at 7-4 going into the sixth Sunday afternoon.

Williamsport put home one more run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, but Aaron Calhoun (Texas-Arlington) retired the last three batters of the frame to keep it an 8-4 game approaching the seventh in Williamsport.

With Calhoun recording a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh, Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) followed it up with a scoreless bottom of the eighth, as the Keys went into the ninth down by four, looking for a late rally in Billtown.

The Keys tied it at eight apiece in the top of the ninth with a four-run rally, courtesy of RBIs from Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech), Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), Ott, and a game-tying RBI single from Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St). This forced a bottom of the ninth with Frederick rallying back down by four to make it an 8-8 game.

After Randy Reyes (Grambling St) threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth to force sudden death for the second straight night, Greene scored from third in sudden death on a throwing error, sealing the come-from-behind win to earn a second straight sweep with a come-from-behind win over the Crosscutters.

The Keys return home following a league-wide off day on Monday to begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 7 p.m. in the first of three games.

The Keys return home following a league-wide off day on Monday to begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 7 p.m. in the first of three games.







