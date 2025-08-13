Game Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

August 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Tonight's game between the Trenton Thunder and the Williamsport Crosscutters has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Fans may exchange their tickets from August 13, 2025, for any 2025 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability.

Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am- 5:00pm and during home games.

Your Trenton Thunder wrap up their series with the Williamsport Crosscutters Thursday night at 7:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Garden State Night presented by the New Jersey Department of Transportation and Postgame Fireworks! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

