Keys Drop Shortened Contest to Scrappers Friday Night

June 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a shortened contest Friday night, losing the series opener by a score of 2-0 after five innings at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Led by a two-run top of the fourth for Mahoning Valley, the Keys dropped the series opener to the Scrappers after five innings due to inclement weather, and now look ahead to game two of the series set for Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the Key City.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning to begin the night, Daniel Brooks (Charleston) struck out the side in the top of the second, keeping it a scoreless game heading into the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following each side going off the board in the third, the Scrappers struck first on a two-RBI single, handing the visitors a 2-0 lead after four innings of play Friday night.

Jake Hunter (East Carolina) tossed a scoreless fifth inning to keep his team in the game down by two, but the top of the sixth began with the weather delay, stopping the game in the sixth with Mahoning Valley up 2-0.

From there, the game was called after five innings of play, handing Mahoning Valley the 2-0 victory in the series opener Friday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys continue the three-game series against the Scrappers Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game will represent Star Wars Night with a jersey auction benefiting Sophie and Madigan's Playground. Additionally, there will be a fireworks super show presented by Frederick Health and Family Fitness Weekend will continue courtesy of Premiere Dental Arts. The magnet schedule will also be available for fans courtesy of Aero Energy.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.