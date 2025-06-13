Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field June 20-22

June 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Frederick Keys

Friday, June 20 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Huntington, 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

Saturday, June 21 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's a youth jersey giveaway presented by Armstrong to the first 750 kids 12 & under. It's also Autism Awareness Night presented by The Rich Center for Autism. We're celebrating the 75 th Anniversary of PEANUTS with a team specialty jersey presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting The Rich Center for Autism. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 22 vs. Frederick Keys @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 13, 2025

Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field June 20-22 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.