Scrappers Become Peppers in Oil & Brier Hill Pizza for Back to Back Food Identity Nights at Eastwood Field Aug 4 & 5

July 28, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Scrappers will change their name on back to back nights with the Peppers in Oil and Brier Hill Pizza food identities on August 4 & 5!

Monday, August 4 MV Peppers in Oil vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Peppers in Oil for one game only presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The Peppers will wear specialty team jerseys to be auctioned off in person and at livesourceapp.com with auction proceeds benefiting Cadence Care Network. Fans can taste peppers in oil samples and place their vote for the Fan Favorite! Peppers in Oil merchandise is available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com.

Tuesday, August 5 MV Brier Hill Pizza vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Brier Hill Pizza for one night only presented by Foxconn, the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The Brier Hill Pizza will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats with jersey proceeds to the United Way of Trumbull County. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com. Fans can taste Brier Hill pizza samples and place their vote for the Fan Favorite! Brier Hill Pizza merchandise is available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com.

It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by the Eastwood Mall and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. It's Senior Discount Tuesday. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn.







