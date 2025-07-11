Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 16-18

Wednesday, July 16 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's an Omni Fiber Koozie Giveaway to the first 500 fans (with a chance to win Free Omni Fiber Internet for a year). It's Military Appreciation Day presented by the Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, July 17 vs. Frederick Keys @ 6:35 PM

It's 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night! As a part of 7 17 Credit Union's 68th anniversary celebration and commitment to the Valley's financial wellbeing, members of the community are invited to receive complimentary tickets to the game and free parking, courtesy of 7 17. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game and stick around after the game for the first ever Drone Show presented by 7 17 Credit Union & media partner 21 WFMJ. Game tickets are subject to availability. Upon entry to the game, 7 17 will also provide a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink to everyone in attendance. It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. Fans can get $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long.

Friday, July 18 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Star Wars Night! The team will be wearing C3PO Star Wars jerseys with proceeds benefiting Flying High, Inc. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. Be sure to stick around after the game for Star Wars themed post-game fireworks presented by Chevy All Stars, 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







