Spikes Stay in First Half Title Hunt, Top Crosscutters, 6-4

July 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Bobby Olsen delivered the State College Spikes' second straight quality start and Matt Evans collected three hits as the Spikes defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters, 6-4, on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to keep their MLB Draft League first half championship hopes alive.

The Spikes (16-12) now need to win Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game against the Crosscutters (12-17) and Mahoning Valley (16-13) to defeat West Virginia (16-12) in a 7:00 p.m. game on Saturday at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville, W. Va. to capture the first half crown.

Olsen (3-0) went 6 1/3 innings in his final start of the first half, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts. The right-hander followed in the footsteps of Dayne Pengelly, who threw six innings of two-run ball to allow the Spikes to defeat Frederick on Thursday.

Brayden Heidel delivered 1 2/3 innings of one-run relief after Olsen to keep the Spikes in front, and Jason Shockley (1) yielded one hit and one walk before ending a scoreless ninth by striking out Joey Parliment to end the game and earn the save.

Evans, an East Tennessee State commit out of Stone Mountain, Ga., helped ignite the State College offense with his 3-for-4 night that included a double, a run batted in, two runs, and two more stolen bases to bump his season total to 18.

Caden Shapiro also powered the offense out of the leadoff spot by going 1-for-2 with a third-inning RBI single that jumpstarted the scoring, two walks, a run and a stolen base.

Merik Carter and Jakobi Davis both tripled for the Spikes as well.

Williamsport starter Reilly Shafer (0-1) took the loss in his debut with the Crosscutters after joining the club earlier on Friday.

Saturday's pivotal first half finale will also deliver plenty of fun for fans with FIREWORKS after the game provided by Starfire Corporation and Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Plus, the first 500 fans when gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m. will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company, which they can get signed at the Team Autograph Session from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

Tickets for Saturday's first half, as well every remaining home game on the second half of the Spikes' 2025 regular season schedule through August 28, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







