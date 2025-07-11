Cutters Can't Right the Ship in State College

Williamsport out-hit State College 11-10 but weren't able to stay ahead in the runs column as they fall to the Spikes by a final score of 6-4 on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Max Mandler, for the second night in a row, put up a three-hit night with a 3 for 5 game and a run scored. Michael Zarrillo also added a multi-hit game for the Cutters as well, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Amman Dewberry, Matthew Bardowell, Jack Lausch, Hayden Christiansen, Christian Reyes and Dylan Schaefer all recorded a single hit.

The debuting Reilly Shafer took the loss tonight after a four inning start that saw the Clarion product allow three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Josh Leerssen had his longest relief appearance of the season, going 3.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Jared Ure closed out the final two- thirds of an inning, retiring both batters he faced with a flyout and a strikeout.

Tonight's loss marks Williamsport's tenth straight loss and sets the franchise record for most consecutive losses, breaking the record of nine straight set in 2000 (New York-Penn League) and 2019 (MLB Draft League).

Williamsport and State College will conclude this two-game series and the First Half of the 2025 MLB Draft League season on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Bobby Olsen (3-0) LP: Reilly Shafter (0-1) SV: Jason Shockley (1)

Crosscutters Record: 12-17 Next Game: Saturday, July 12th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

