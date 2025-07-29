Villaruz-Mauai Leads The Way

July 29, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Making his Crosscutters debut, Safea Villaruz-Mauai provided difference making plays at the plate and in the field as Williamsport was able to stave off Mahoning Valley, earning a Sudden Death victory on Tuesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Villaruz-Mauai finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI and an Intentional Walk. He made a phenomenal play in the Sudden Death stage, retiring a Scrappers runner at 2nd base, helping the Cutters close out the victory.

Starter Reilly Shaffer delivered his longest outing on the mound, allowing three runs over 5-2/3 innings. Shafer struck out a season-high five batters but did not factor into the decision.

The Crosscutters plated three runs in the fourth inning, getting an RBI each from Carlos Castillo, Matt Flaherty and Marquis Jackson.

Carlos Castillo (2-5) and Flaherty (2-4) joined Villaruz-Mauai as the three Cutters hitters with multi-hit performances.

With the win, Williamsport is now 1-2 in Sudden Death games this season. They have won three-straight games and get above .500 (7-6) in the second half.

WP: N/A (0-0) LP: N/A (0-0) SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 7-6 (2nd Half) Next Game: Wednesday, July 30th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 30th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

