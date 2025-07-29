Keys Take Down Spikes in Series Opener Tuesday Night

July 29, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys got the series opening win against the State College Spikes Tuesday night, winning by a score of 7-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took an early 5-0 lead through two innings of play and never looked back enroute to the Tuesday night victory, winning their fourth game against State College as a result in the first of a three-game series.

Frederick struck first in the bottom of the first on RBI walks drawn by Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) and Isaiah Greene, while an RBI single from Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) pushed the lead up to three through an inning in Frederick.

The Keys brought home two more runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI from Devan Bade (Binghamton) and another bases loaded walk drawn by Greene, extending their advantage to 5-0 heading into the third in the series opener.

After both sides went scoreless in the third, a two-RBI single gave the Spikes two runs in the top of the fourth to make it a 5-2 game, as the Keys lead came down to three going into the fifth Wednesday night.

State College brought home one more run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single, but Paul Panduro (Fort Hays State) retired the last two batters of his outing, keeping the Keys ahead by two entering the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless seventh inning for both sides, Blake Donnan (Bellarmine) recorded a scoreless top of the seventh for a second straight scoreless frame of work, and the Keys added two more runs on State College errors to put the lead back up to four at 7-3 approaching the eighth.

Jacob Phillips (Georgia Southern) struck out the side in the top of the eighth for the Frederick defense, as the Keys went ahead 7-3 heading into the ninth trying to close it out in game one of the three-game series.

Davis Smith (Georgia Southern) pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth in relief, securing the victory for Frederick by winning the series opener by a score of 7-3.

The Keys and Spikes match up for the second time in as many days Wednesday night, with first pitch for game two of the three-game series set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Wednesday's game represents Wag Wednesday at the ballpark, meaning that fans can bring their furry friends to the game. Additionally, there will be a Dog Car Magnet Giveaway Courtesy of Mobile Vet Surgery.







