Keys Fall to Black Bears in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







GRANVILLE, WV - The Frederick Keys finished the five-game road trip with a series finale loss to the West Virginia Black Bears Sunday night, falling by a score of 6-1 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Keys could not come back from an early 4-0 deficit they had after two innings of play, as Frederick looks ahead to a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday night against the State College Spikes at Nymeo Field.

In the bottom of the first, West Virginia got two runs home on back-to-back RBI singles, giving the home team an early 2-0 lead through one inning of play Sunday night.

The Black Bears came back with two more runs in the bottom of the second, extending their lead to 4-0 heading into the third, as the Keys looked to respond down by four early on the road.

Devan Bade (Binghamton) gave the Keys their first run of the night on an RBI sacrifice fly, making it a 4-1 game going into the fourth after Brooks Ey (Bryant) recorded a scoreless bottom of the third.

After both teams went off the board in the fourth, the Black Bears sent home two more runs to the plate, extending their advantage to five at 6-1 through five innings of play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Following a scoreless sixth inning in which Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) struck out the side in the bottom of the frame, Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) put a zero on the board in the bottom of the seventh, as Frederick remained down by five approaching the eighth in the series finale.

With both teams going scoreless in the eighth, the Keys went off the board in the top of the ninth, as West Virginia held on for the five-run win in the series finale by a score of 6-1.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Keys return home for a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday night against the State College Spikes, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents Taphouse Tuesday at the ballpark, with there being specialty local craft breweries on tap for fans to enjoy at the 4 1/2 Innings Taphouse.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.