Keys Drop to Crosscutters Saturday Night at Home

August 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the second game of the three-game series to the Williamsport Crosscutters Saturday night, losing by a score of 7-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys fell behind 6-0 through the first two innings and could not pull off a late comeback, as they look ahead to the third and final game of the series Sunday afternoon at home, with a series win on the line in the final game of the six-game homestand.

Williamsport took an early lead in the top of the first with a two-run frame, giving the visitors the 2-0 advantage through an opening inning Saturday night.

A couple errors and a two-RBI single handed the Crosscutters a 6-0 lead in the top of the second, as the Keys entered the third down by six early looking to respond.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, Williamsport extended the lead to seven on an RBI single, making it a 7-0 game going into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys got their first runs in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of a two-RBI double from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), cutting the deficit to five at 7-2 heading into the sixth in the second game of the three-game series in Frederick.

After both teams went off the board in the sixth, Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) tossed an immaculate inning in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for an RBI sacrifice fly from Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) to make it a 7-3 game approaching the eighth.

With both teams going off the board in the eighth, Griffin Green (Wake Forest) recorded a scoreless top of the ninth, but the Keys went off the board in the bottom of the frame as the Crosscutters held on for the road victory by a score of 7-3.

The Keys conclude the six-game homestand Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Sunday Funday courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley with there also being Meet the Team and a Meet the Team poster courtesy of Woodsboro Bank. There will also be the annual postgame Candy Drop presented by Giant Food as well as a Bluey and Bingo Character Picnic.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.