Keys Fall to Spikes in Series Finale at Home

July 31, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the State College Spikes in the series finale Thursday afternoon, losing by a score of 6-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not pull off a late comeback after falling behind by five in the top of the ninth, as they finish the three-game series with a series win following victories in the first two games at home.

State College plated home the game's first run on an RBI groundout in the top of the first, handing the visitors an early 1-0 lead through the opening inning of play in Frederick.

After both teams went scoreless in the second, Jake Hunter (East Carolina) recorded two strikeouts and a scoreless top of the third, keeping it a 1-0 game heading into the fourth on Super Splash Day.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides in a continued pitchers duel, Hunter struck out the side in the top of the fifth for the Keys, allowing the home team to stay in it down by only one at 1-0 entering the sixth.

Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI single, with the Keys and Spikes all squared at 1-1 going into the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spikes responded immediately in the top of the seventh with two runs on a two-RBI single, putting the visitors ahead by two approaching the eighth in the series finale.

With both teams trading zeros in the eighth, a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer added three more runs for State College in the top of the ninth, extending the lead to 4-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth with Frederick looking to pull off another ninth inning comeback.

However, the Keys went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, as the Spikes earned the series finale victory by a score of 6-1 in the Key City.

The Keys continue the six-game homestand Friday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch on Friday set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game represents 90's night at the ballpark with there being a Food Pantry Collection Drive. There will also be a Fanny Pack giveaway courtesy of Nymeo Federal Credit Union, and there will be postgame fireworks courtesy of Brewer's Alley and First United Bank and Trust.







