Keys Secure Walk-Off Win against Crosscutters Friday Night

August 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys got themselves a third walk-off win of the second half Friday night in the series opener against the Williamsport Crosscutters, winning by a score of 4-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Devan Bade (Binghamton) got himself a walk-off single for the third time this season to close out the night, as Frederick earned their second straight series-opening victory dating back to Tuesday's win against the State College Spikes.

Following a scoreless first inning to begin the night for both sides, the Crosscutters got an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the second, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead through two innings in the series opener.

Jamal Ritter (Norfolk State) launched a three-run homer to right in the bottom of the third to give the Keys a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams went off the board in the fourth, Williamsport tied things back up at three apiece in the top of the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles, evening the score at three apiece going into the sixth Friday night.

Esteban Rodriguez (Richmond) threw a scoreless sixth inning of work on the mound in the starting role, as his fourth scoreless inning of the night kept Frederick all tied up at three apiece entering the seventh.

With both teams going off the board in the seventh, a 1-2-3 top of the eighth from Blake Donnan (Bellarmine) kept his team tied at three heading into the ninth, with both sides continuing to go back-and-forth.

After Davis Smith (Georgia Southern), recorded a scoreless top of the ninth, the Keys went off the board in the bottom of the frame, sending the game into sudden death all tied at three in Frederick.

That set the stage for Bade, who delivered his third walk-off hit of the season on an RBI single, handing his team a 4-3 victory in front of over 4,300 people at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys and Crosscutters meet for the second time in as many days Saturday night at 6 p.m. in game two of the three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game represents Cancer Awareness Night with a jersey auction benefiting the American Cancer Society. There will also be a postgame fireworks super show presented by Community Radiology Associates.







